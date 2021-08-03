dKargo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.54 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. dKargo has a market capitalization of $116.80 million and $35.54 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.66 or 0.00800134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00093737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042183 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,841,666 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

