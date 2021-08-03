DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) PT Set at C$2.00 by HC Wainwright

DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DMGI stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.81. 654,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,367. DMG Blockchain Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63.

In related news, Director Justin Rasekh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,787.50.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It operates through data centre operations, data analytics and forensics, and developing enterprise Blockchains divisions. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

