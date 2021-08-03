DODO Price Reaches $1.26 (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $139.80 million and approximately $68.81 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00062409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.00806952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00094149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042192 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

