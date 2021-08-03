DOGGY Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DOGGY has a market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00101101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,195.05 or 0.99840152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00848112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,062,930,383 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

