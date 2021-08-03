Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.02

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$59.02 and last traded at C$58.24, with a volume of 282723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

DOL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

