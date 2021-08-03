Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 443.68 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 435.50 ($5.69), with a volume of 161158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.80 ($5.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

