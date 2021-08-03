Domino’s Pizza Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DOM opened at GBX 431.60 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.58. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

