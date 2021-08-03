Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,519,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.47. The stock had a trading volume of 448,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,778. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.88.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.