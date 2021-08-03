Domtar (TSE:UFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.10

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.10 and last traded at C$68.91, with a volume of 2452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

Several research firms have commented on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -18.81.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

