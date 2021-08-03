Donald M. Clague Purchases 4,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Director Donald M. Clague purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$19,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,240.
Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.83. 612,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55. The firm has a market cap of C$921.70 million and a P/E ratio of 83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.84.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.
