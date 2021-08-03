Donut Market Cap Tops $988,463.16 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Donut has a market capitalization of $988,463.16 and $1.33 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00141496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.71 or 1.00075802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.91 or 0.00844943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

