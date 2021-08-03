DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $316,839.18 and approximately $16,761.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00358148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

