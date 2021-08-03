DopeCoin Trading Down 4.6% This Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $313,210.94 and approximately $19,307.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00363038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.