Dora Factory Price Tops $5.45 (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $5.45 or 0.00014230 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $8.51 million and $8.91 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042464 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars.

