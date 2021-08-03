Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

LPG traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,816. The stock has a market cap of $528.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 32.71%.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

