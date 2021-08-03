Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 565.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Dorman Products worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ DORM opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.