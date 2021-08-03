Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. Douglas Emmett also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of DEI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 713,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,975. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

