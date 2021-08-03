Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.48. Dover has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $169.02. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

