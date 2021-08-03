DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 93% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $886.44 and $3.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 92.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00434422 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.26 or 0.00871817 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOW is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

