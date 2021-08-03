DoYourTip (DYT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,034.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $661,721.38 and $27,034.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00391495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001222 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.00873048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

