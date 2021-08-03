Dragon Coins Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.37 or 0.00809506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00095144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042562 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.