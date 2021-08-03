DragonVein Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $138.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,075.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.58 or 0.01404006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00356638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00145473 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.