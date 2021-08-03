DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.62. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 98,851 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $904.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

