Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.04

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.04 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 297791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

