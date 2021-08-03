Dreamcoin (DRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Dreamcoin has a total market capitalization of $35,792.12 and $19.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00045467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,661,616 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

