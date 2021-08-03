Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

