Driven Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,294 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,686% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

DRVN stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.