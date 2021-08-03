DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.71.

NYSE DTE opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

