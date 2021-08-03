DubaiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00041698 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00020255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008276 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002259 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

