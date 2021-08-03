DubaiCoin Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00019974 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008375 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002106 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

