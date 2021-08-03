DuckDaoDime Market Cap Reaches $11.35 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $446,951.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $10.91 or 0.00028614 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.35 or 0.99871410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00847023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,477,192 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,349 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.