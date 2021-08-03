Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.69

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 6296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

