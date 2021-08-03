Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.060 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.02-1.06 EPS.

NYSE DNB traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 127,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -26.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.