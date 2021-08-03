Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.060 EPS.

NYSE:DNB traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 45,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,527. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.28. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.