Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.26.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.89. 377,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,190. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.83.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0006671 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.