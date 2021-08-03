Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.26.
Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.89. 377,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,190. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.83.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
