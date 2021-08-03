DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.240-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.45 billion-$16.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.24-4.30 EPS.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.88.

DD traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

