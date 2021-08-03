DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18-4.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.240-$4.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.88.

NYSE DD traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,570. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

