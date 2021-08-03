DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.45-16.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.93 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.240-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.88.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

