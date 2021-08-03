DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.55 ($50.06).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €40.46 ($47.60). 49,757 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

