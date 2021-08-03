DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.