Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,399,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. 213,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

