Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE DY opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

