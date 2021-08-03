Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $33.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.