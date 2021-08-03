Dynamite 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $134,291.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $156,495.37 and $134,291.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00433119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00868175 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,363 coins and its circulating supply is 391,115 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

