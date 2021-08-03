Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $918.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,400,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,484,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 450,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.