E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,648 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00.

On Monday, June 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 147,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.60. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

