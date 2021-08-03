e-Money (NGM) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.33 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $215,792.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.02 or 1.00551319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00850597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

