E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.45 ($12.29) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.09.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.