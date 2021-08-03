E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.20

E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$2.53 to C$4.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ETMC stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 33.54 and a quick ratio of 33.22. E3 Metals has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.79 million and a PE ratio of -18.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.81.

E3 Metals Company Profile

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

