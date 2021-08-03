Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,047 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

CVX traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

